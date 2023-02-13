Clark Hunt’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Commands Attention in Metallic Miniskirt & Disco Heels at Super Bowl 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gracie Hunt brought disco glamour to the Super Bowl 2023 tonight. The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt celebrated the team’s victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in a silver Paco Rabanne outfit. The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35.

Gracie’s ensemble featured a top cowl-neck fringe chainmail top. She paired it with a matching miniskirt that featured a fringe hem. Both pieces were made of aluminum and reflected Paco Rabanne’s signature chainmail design.

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt poses with his wife Tavia Hunt and daughter Gracie Hunt before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. CREDIT: Getty Images

Gracie was styled by Josh Trevino, who also works with her mom, Tavia Hunt.

Bringing the metallic theme down to her feet, Gracie finished her outfit with a pair of towering silver platform sandals by Tom Ford. Her $1,390 Disco style featured metallic uppers with thick platform soles, curved peep-toe and ankle-wrapped straps crafted from laminated python leather for a reptilian edge. A set of Ford’s signature hourglass-shaped “Clessidra” heels totaling 5.5 inches in height finished the gleaming set with a towering finish.

Tom Ford’s Disco sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tom Ford

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Philadelphia Eagles facing at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game featured a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event includes Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

