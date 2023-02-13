Clark Hunt’s Wife Tavia Hunt Means Business in Chiefs-Red Suit & Valentino Pumps at Super Bowl 2023

Tavia Hunt, the wife to Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, suited up for the Super Bowl 2023. Tavia watched the big game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., with her family, including her daughter Gracie Hunt. They later celebrated the Chiefs’ victory — the team beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Hunt stayed true to the team’s color palette in a bright red single-breasted pantsuit. The suit consisted of a blazer that featured a strong, but subtle padded shoulder and diagonally placed pockets and straight-leg trousers of a matching hue. The CEO’s wife paired the bold suit with a more white crewneck shirt underneath.

Tavia Shackles posing before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. CREDIT: Getty Images

For glam, Hunt styled her blond locks in face-framing layers and parted down the middle and went with a soft-pink lip, in contrast to the red-hot lipstick she usually wears.

For footwear, Hunt paired the boldly-hued ensemble with an equally bold pair of pointed-toe pumps from Valentino. Specifically, she sported the Valentino Garavani Rockstud ankle strap patent-leather pumps with matching tonal studs, tonal straps, and a 4-inch heel.

Valentino Garavani Rockstud ankle strap patent-leather pumps. CREDIT: Valentino Garavani

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game featured a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event included Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

