‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Christine Quinn as Scorpio in Golden Armor & Stinger Heels

“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn was revealed as the latest celebrity contestant on the “Masked Singer” this week.

Quinn was unmasked as the Scorpio character in the Fox reality competition’s “80’s Night” episode, which aired on Wednesday night. For the occasion, her intricate costume featured a sparkling gold closed catsuit, topped with glittering metal plates flared in the shape of arm, leg and body armor. The ensemble was dramatically complete with a large pointed scorpion tail, as well as a similarly animalistic scorpion mask.

Christine Quinn in the “80s Night” episode of “The Masked Singer” on Fox airing on March 29, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC

Nick Cannon and Christine Quinn in the “80s Night” episode of “The Masked Singer” on Fox airing on March 29, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC

You can view Quinn’s full reveal – following her performance of Duran Duran’s 1982 song “Hungry Like the Wolf” — below on YouTube.

When it came to footwear, Quinn’s shoes followed her outfit’s theme with a similar golden hue. Her style featured a close-toed bootie shape with zipped sides and thin block heels, matching her pants’ hue — and partially covered by her leg armor — to create a streamlined silhouette. The set added a slick finish to her costume — particularly from its smaller curved scorpion stingers, which boldly extended from each shoe’s counter.

Quinn’s footwear frequently makes a statement, coordinating with her extravagant personal style. The “How to Be a Boss B-tch” author frequently wears towering pumps, platform sandals and more on and off the red carpet from numerous luxury brands, including Christian Louboutin, Versace and Stuart Weitzman.

Since rising to fame on “Selling Sunset,” Quinn has become a fashion muse and runway show attendee for brands including Balenciaga, Christian Cowan, Area and LaQuan Smith. In 2022, she has also starred in campaigns for Marc Jacobs and MCM and launched a collaboration with ShoeDazzle — which she is now the creative director of, as well.

PHOTOS: Discover more costumes from “The Masked Singer” in the gallery.