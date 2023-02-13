Cara Delevingne Goes Viral With ‘Rihanna Concert Interrupted By a Football Game’ T-Shirt at Super Bowl 2023

Cara Delevigne is one of the many stars that gathered at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. to watch the Super Bowl 2023 today. However, the model made it clear with her outfit that she didn’t care much about the game, as she was there just to see Rihanna’s halftime show.

Delevigne arrived at the game in a pair of light-washed boyfriend jeans held up by a black belt and one of the best-selling items from Rihanna’s lingerie and loungewear brand Savage x Fenty; an oversized t-shirt with the phrase “Rihanna Concert Interrupted By a Football Game, Weird But Whatever” written across the front in giant block letters.

The model lifted up her shirt to show off her black sports bra and Rihanna’s face wearing a football helmet printed on the inside of the shirt. The outfit went viral on social media.

Related Pregnant Rihanna Heats Up Super Bowl Halftime Show in Red-Hot Alaïa Coat With Latex Bandeau, Loewe Jumpsuit & Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross Sneakers Donna Kelce Cheers for Sons Jason and Travis Kelce in Split Eagles-Chiefs Outfit & Custom High Top Sneakers at Super Bowl 2023 Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Swaps Heels for Comfortable Sneakers During Super Bowl 2023

The shirt is from Savage x Fenty’s “Game Day” collection and is available for $59.96 on the brand’s website. However, it is completely sold out at the moment. Rihanna fans will have to wait a bit to see when the shirt comes back in stock and jump on the site the minute it comes back up.

Rihanna performed her greatest hits during the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show. Her setlist included “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl (In The World),” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” “Pour It Up,” “All Of The Lights,” “Run This Town,” “Umbrella” and “Diamonds.” The singer, who is expecting her second baby with rapper A$ap Rocky, wore an all-red custom Alaïa coat during her performance. Her outfit included a red leather puffer scarf with integrated gloves, followed by a red leather maxi puffer coat with integrated gloves. As for footwear, she donned a pair of Mm6 Maison Margiela x Salomon cross-low sneakers also in red.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game features a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event includes Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

PHOTOS: Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance Photos: Live Updates