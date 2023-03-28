‘Succession’ Makes ‘Ludicrously Capacious’ Burberry Handbag Go Viral, And What Does ‘Ludicrously Capacious’ Really Mean?

The fourth season premiere of HBO Max’s “Succession” brought multiple fashion moments that have been widely discussed online. However, the greatest from Sunday’s episode was just one accessory: a Burberry handbag.

In a viral scene from the new season’s first episode, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden) lectures Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) about the handbag carried by his date at Logan Roy (Brian Cox)’s birthday party: a $2,890 Title crossbody bag from Burberry, featuring a top-handle silhouette, brown leather trim and an allover plaid pattern.

Tom’s exact words used to describe the bag, carried by Bridget (Francesca Root-Dodson) are “ludicrously capacious” — a distaste he shares in greater detail.

Burberry’s medium Title crossbody handbag. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

“What’s even in there? Huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, Greg, it’s monstrous. It’s gargantuan. You could take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job,” Tom ridicules Greg.

(L-R): Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden) discuss Bridget’s Burberry handbag in the ‘Succession’ season 4 premiere. CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

What does ludicrously capacious mean anyway? In short, it means laughably, ridiculously roomy.

However, there’s another reason the handbag in question was so poorly received: “Low Key Rich Bitch” style. Coined by Town & Country this year, the aesthetic (“LKRB” for short) hinges on understated, versatile pieces worn by the extremely wealthy, which — on closer inspection — feature expensive price tags and intricate craftsmanship. Brands associated with the aesthetic are equally minimalist and unattainable to the general public, including Loro Piana, Brunello Cuccinelli, Tom Ford and Hermés.

By comparison, Bridget’s floral dress and graphic handbag boldly stick out. The Burberry piece appears to tap into “logomania,” a movement focusing on fashion items covered in a brand’s monogram — and the intense prints, its practical large size and crossbody silhouette starkly contrast the luxe nature of the high-society characters shown in “Succession.”

The takedown of the bag has quickly gone viral, with users on Twitter and Instagram sharing numerous memes and reactions — from Macfayden’s role in 2005’s “Pride and Prejudice” to “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Whether this “ludicrously capacious” bag returns to “Succession” remains uncertain. However, what is certain is the next episodes of the drama’s fourth season, which you can watch when they drop each Sunday on HBO Max.

