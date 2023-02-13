Blue Ivy Carter Serves Cool Girl Style in Tupac T-Shirt & Sneakers With Dad Jay-Z at Super Bow 2023

Blue Ivy Carter was the ultimate cool girl while arriving at Super Bowl LVII with her dad Jay-Z tonight. The father-daughter duo was among the many stars to make an appearance at Glendale, Ariz., where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on Kansas City Chiefs.

In a video uploaded by Fox on Twitter, the 11-year-old struts into State Farm Stadium alongside her father. Blue matched with her father at the event, sporting a black zip-up hoodie that she kept draped on her forearms. Underneath, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore an oversized Tupac graphic T-shirt.

JAY-Z IS HERE 🤩 Watch the #SuperBowlLVII pregame show on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv pic.twitter.com/eDSggxQcJd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2023

Further elevating the moment, Blue accessorized with black sunglasses, gold thin hoop earrings and a necklace. She covered her boho knotless braids with a fitted cap that was turned backwards.

Lil Uzi Vert and Blue Ivy Carter attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images for Roc Nation

When it came down to the shoes, the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z completed her wardrobe with sneakers.

Jay-Z was also casually dressed for tonight’s big game. The Hip Hop mogul donned an official black Roc Nation hoodie. Nation Super Bowl LVII hoodie. The pullover was emblazoned with the Roc Nation logo at the center, a football and LVII patch on one sleeve. The record producer completed his look with dark pants and black shades.

Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter attends Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game features a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event includes Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

