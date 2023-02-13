A$AP Rocky Celebrates Pregnant Rihanna in Custom Jeff Hamilton Jacket & Sneakers During Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023

A$AP Rocky wore an NFL-inspired outfit at the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12, in support of his girlfriend Rihanna who was performing the halftime show. Rihanna took the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., last night for a 13-minute performance of her greatest hits, while also announcing she is expecting her second child with Rocky.

The “Praise the Lord” rapper was seen in a Jeff Hamilton leather jacket that featured the stars and stripes in the American flag and the NFL logo on the front. In the back, the custom-made jacket also included a design with the skyline of a city in white and Rihanna’s tattooed hand holding a football.

The rapper paired the jacket with a white tank top, khaki pants, a black baseball cap, and a custom-made statement belt. He designed the belt himself in collaboration with celebrity jewelry designer Alex Moss.

The process of making the belt took four months, the designer shared in an interview with TMZ, and it features the word “Grim” on the front in white, black, and green diamonds combined with natural rubies. The buckle is made with 18k white gold.

Although the lighting at the stadium didn’t allow a full view of his footwear, it is likely that Rocky went for a pair of sneakers, as he tends to favor this shoe over any other style on and off the red carpet.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Besides having their first child together last May, in the past months, A$AP Rocky has collaborated with Rihanna to create a Super Bowl line with the athletic brand Mitchell & Ness. The capsule collection features oversize T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and accessories that were available at the NFL experience store ahead of the big game last Sunday.

The New York rapper has also been working on his upcoming fourth studio album, “Don’t be Dumb” while continuing to work with fashion brands like Gucci, PacSun, and Mercedes Benz in campaigns and collaborations.

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game featured a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event also included Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

