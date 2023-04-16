Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Wicked’ Costumes Are Unveiled in First Look Photos

Teaser images for the upcoming “Wicked” film have finally been released by director Jon M. Chu on his Instagram today.

The photos gave us a first look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s costumes. Grand will play the bubbly Glinda the Good Witch while Erivo will take on the role of Elphaba in the movie.

“You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz,” wrote the film’s director Jon M. Chu.

The “Side to Side” songstress is seen hurrying up a flight of stairs clad in a bright pink gown with a voluminous skirt, reminiscing of the original Glinda costume from the Broadway musical. Meanwhile, Eirvo wore a black dress with a matching billowing cape. Embodying the character, she also wore a pointy black witch’s hat and carried a broomstick.

The cast of the film will also include Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang and Jeff Goldblum. The adaptation acts as a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” and recounts everything that happened before Dorothy made her way down the yellow brick road. The story focuses on the unlikely friendship that blossoms between Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, known as the Good Witch.