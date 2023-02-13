Adele Delivers Chic Style in Plunging Blazer & Sharp Heels at Super Bowl 2023

Adele brought chic style to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. tonight. The five-time Grammy Award-winning singer was one of the many famous faces to attend the big game against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

In a video uploaded by a social media user on Twitter, the “Easy On Me” artist appears in the stands at the State Farm Stadium. Adele looked stunning for the occasion, donning a full ensemble by Fendi. She wore a sharp blazer and coordinating pants. The overcoat featured a plunging deep V-neckline, wide lapels and slightly pointed shoulder pads.

adele at the super bowl just for rihanna she’s so real pic.twitter.com/42ArgBtFls — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) February 13, 2023

Further elevating the moment, the “Rolling in the Deep” musician accessorized with oversized mirrored sunglasses, hoop earrings and a choker necklace. Adele parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. She rounded out her look with soft glam and a neutral matte pout.

Completing the Golden Globe winner’s look was a set of sharp heels. Adele often opts for classic and versatile styles. For red carpets and special appearances, she regularly wears pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik, as well as sleek boots from Proenza Schouler. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Nike sneakers.

When it comes to fashion, Adele takes her style game as seriously as she takes her music. During her Las Vegas residency, Adele pulled out stellar looks, wearing custom designs from Givenchy, Valentino and Schiaparelli.

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game features a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event includes Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

