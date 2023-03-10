Versace Took Over Hollywood For Its Fall Winter 2023 Runway Show

Versace’s fall winter ’23 runway show was originally slated for today, Friday, March 10th in Los Angeles, kicking off Oscars weekend with a fashion bang.

But with another round of bad weather set to hit already unusually-rain-soaked southern California coast, Donatella Versace changed the show to Thursday.

It was perhaps the ultimate show of power for Versace and her fashion brand, that the Italian creative director could not only shift what was likely a multi-million-dollar production and all of its infinite moving parts backstage — but also the hoards of A-list celebrities set to attend the show, and wear head-to-toe Versace on the front row. Not to mention the fashion pack journeying trans-Atlantic and continental from a Paris Fashion Week that has just barely wrapped.

The enduring and mutual adoration of Versace and its celebrity clientele shouldn’t come as as surprise. Through the years, the brand has helped shape the images and buzz of stars like Elizabeth Hurley and Jennifer Lopez back in the ’90s and noughties (in two different Versace dresses that have their own Wikipedia pages). More recently, the brand has given fashion identities to Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X. In the music world, Versace has so much clout that it’s routinely name-dropped in songs (the song titles, too). In return, the celebrity clout has cemented Versace’s own legacy as a high-powered, exciting fashion house with an energy that outpaces its family tragedy. The designer duo siblings may have both set out to take over the red carpet, but after Gianni’s death in 1997, Donatella carried on with the mission. A look back at the siblings’ photo opps with Elton John through the years, up to last night’s show, confirms that for Versace, the celebrity road has been long and steadfast.

Elton John and Donatella Versace in 1991. CREDIT: Getty Images

Elton John, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus on the front row at Versace’s fall winter ’23 show in L.A. CREDIT: Getty Images

The rescheduled L.A. show didn’t seem to dampen the star power on the front row, not at least by count and wattage. Elton John and Dua Lipa caught up with each other while the Hiltons made it a family outing, as did Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis. It was date night for Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Lil Nas X, Lucien Laviscount and Channing Tatum showcased new ideas in men’s fashion, while Cher brought her new boyfriend, and Pamela Anderson continued her comeback tour in one of her best looks ever. And the runway was just as star-studded, with Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner walking (the rest of the fall winter ’23 runways were noticeably absent a Hadid presence).

Gigi Hadid on the runway at Versace’s fall winter ’23 show in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

As for the actual clothes, they were packed with the same usual punch that Versace likes to throw on the runway (though perhaps a bit more pop culturally relevant than last season’s purple-hued bridal goth look — even if Paris Hilton was featured on the catwalk). Sharply cut black blazers, opera gloves that were part lady, part dominatrix, black pointy toed stilettos with Medusa head medallions, a brightly colored mini dress and gown here and there. One thing’s for sure: These looks will walk the red carpet next season.