Telfar Releases Rainbow Wallets in 17 Colors With Spacious Compartments: How to Buy

Telfar dropped a major surprise on fans with its latest release. On Friday, the genderless fashion label took to Twitter to announce the release of Telfar wallets.

“The Telfar Wallet: You asked and asked and asked — we took our time AND DID IT RIGHT. REAL LEATHER, 17 COLORS,” Telfar captioned the post.

THE TELFAR WALLET: you asked and asked and asked — we took our time AND DID IT RIGHT. REAL LEATHER, 17 COLORS, dropping MONDAY 1/23 at 12PM ET https://t.co/EpbOnsgxIz + https://t.co/nX2LDg4bpN pic.twitter.com/LImUJagcA5 — TELFAR (@TELFARGLOBAL) January 13, 2023

Telfar bags, stamped with their signature T logo have become some of the most highly-coveted handbags on the market. So it makes sense that Telfar Clemens would design a wallet to accompany them. The glossy, leather wallet features a distinct, semi-circular shape designed to mimic the brand’s signature logo. The accessory also includes a six card compartment inside, spacious cash pockets and a compact zippered billfold.

The long-awaited wallet will be available in 17 different colors including: chocolate, tan, cream, dark olive, green screen, double mint, pool blue, painter’s tape, navy, oxblood, azalea, bubblegum, red, orange, highlighter yellow, and silver. Each option is priced at $144 and is listed as being made of 100% leather.

The full range of Telfar wallets will be available to purchase on Jan. 23 at 12pm ET and exclusively on telfar.net.

Telfar’s success exceeds beyond his sought-after shopping bags, he has also collaborated with Ugg, Moose Knucles, Eastpak and Converse. Along with the the brand’s major success, the Brooklyn-based designer also won the CFDA’s 2020 Accessories Designer of the Year award, an honor that in recent years has gone to names like Coach’s Stuart Vevers, Proenza Schouler’s Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough and Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row.

