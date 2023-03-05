Roger Vivier’s Gherardo Felloni Unveils a Red Carpet-Ready Collection of Heels, Hats, Belts & Gloves at Paris Fashion Week

When it comes to his Paris Fashion Week presentations, Roger Vivier Creative Director Gherardo Felloni is a master storyteller.

On Thursday at the Latin American Museum, as an orchestra played “The White Lotus” theme song downstairs and opera singers sang for guests upstairs, models-turned-performers in carousels showed off an expanded collection of Felloni-designed accessories, bringing the designer’s full vision for the house to life.

Models pose in Roger Vivier’s fall 2023 presentation in Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

Ciara, Nicole Ari Parker and more big names turned out to see the standout boots, belts, gloves and hats, in addition to the shoes and bags the house is best known for.

“I tried to make a real silhouette just with accessories,” said Felloni, who looked back at the couture presentations of the 1950s to guide his vision this season. He also was inspired by Mr. Vivier’s game-changing designs during the New Look and Belle du Jour eras. “Roger Vivier changed the silhouettes of women at least two times with accessories, and it’s a homage to that kind of feeling and heritage,” Felloni told FN.

Bow-adorned pumps and handbags in Roger Vivier’s fall 2023 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

With some of the designer’s looks, it took a moment to realize the full scope of the styles. In one look that played up a dramatic draping effect, satin emanating from an evening sandal extended up the leg and became. Gloves also played a starring role in some of the other looks, wrapping the arm like a bolero.

When it came to shoes, this season focused on one of Vivier’s most iconic styles — the Choc heel, launched in 1959.

Jewel-toned Choc pumps from Roger Vivier’s fall 2023 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

Oversized bows and ruffle adornments decked out pumps and boots, showcasing Felloni’s eye for detail.

Roger Vivier’s fall 2023 presentation in Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

