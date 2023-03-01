Everything to Know About Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter 2023: From the Wildest Runway Shows to New Shoes and More

Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Monday, Feb. 27, continuing its long haul of runway shows, presentations and events until Tuesday, March 7.

Christian Dior debuted its fall winter ’23 collection on Tuesday, March 28 as the first major brand runway show of the week, with thick crowds of spectators surrounding the Place de la Concorde entrance to the Tuileries Garden. Inside, a dreamlike set showcased a très-français collection of 1950s-inspired looks.

Later on in the week, Balenciaga will present its first runway show since the controversy unfolded surrounding two of its 2022 ad campaigns.

Below, a rundown of all the runway and footwear moments from Paris Fashion Week's fall winter '23 season.

Christian Dior pays homage to Miss Dior

The French luxury house had its usual gauntlet of crowds outside its show at the Tuileries Garden, where they paid homage to Catherine Dior, Christian Dior’s sister and a French resistance fighter during World War II who was captured by the Gestapo, tortured and held at a military prison until 1945. She was awarded the Croix de Guerre and the Legion of Honour — and then spent the rest of her life as a florist, also working in perfumes as a flower farmer in Provence (the brand’s Miss Dior fragrance is said to be named after her). Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri put forth plenty of New Look silhouettes and vintage accessories: leather opera gloves, jaunty hats and delicate socks with inverted heel and ankle strap embossed pumps — plus a few flower crowns, naturally.

An ankle strap inverted heel pump with socks at Christian Dior fall winter ’23. CREDIT: Getty Images

Saint Laurent goes shoulder to shoulder, stiletto to stiletto

The brand transformed its usual Jardins du Trocadero venue into a replica of the ballroom at the Intercontinental Hotel, where Yves Saint Laurent presented all of its haute couture collections between 1975 and 2001. There were bronze chandeliers in a black box setting, where models strutted a ’70s-style green carpeted runway in jackets with oversized shoulders. On foot, stiletto sling backs abounded — no surprise, given creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s preference for the heel, and the style’s impending comeback elsewhere.

Saint Laurent fall winter ’23 at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images