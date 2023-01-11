CFDA Releases New York Fashion Week Schedule: Thom Browne Returns, Heron Preston to Show for First Time

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Thom Browne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show on Oct. 3, 2022 in Paris, France.

The Council of Fashion Designers (CFDA) has released the preliminary schedule for next month’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW) in partnership with IMG’s NYFW: The Shows.

According to the CFDA, the American Collection at NYFW will feature 75 runway shows and presentations from Friday, Feb. 10 through Wednesday, Feb. 15, with New York Men’s Day slated for Friday.

Rodarte is scheduled to kick off the week on Friday, Feb. 10 with rising star Luar closing the festivities on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 15. Designer Thom Browne, who is also the chairman of the CFDA, is making his returns to the official NYFW schedule with a show on the evening of Feb. 14.

This season’s list of returning brands include Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Area, Batsheva, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Collina Strada, Dion Lee, Eckhaus Latta, Elena Velez, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu Collection, Khaite, LaQuan Smith, LoveShackFancy, Michael Kors, Palomo Spain, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Puppets & Puppets, Sergio Hudson, Simkhai, Sukeina, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, Who Decides War and Willy Chavarria, among others.

First-time additions to the schedule’s in-person activations include Heron Preston, Koltson, Cucculelli Shaheen, Ayama Studio, Kallmeyer, Kate Barton, Nayon and Zimo.

New York Men’s Day, which is known for showcasing emerging talent, will be held at Daylight Studios, located at 450 West 31st Street, this season. Showing during the event on Feb. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon will be A. Potts, All Beneath Heaven, Atelier Cillian, Cross Eyed Moose, Kent Anthony, Nobis and Terry Singh, and from 4:30 to 6 p.m. will be Bulan, Cross Eyed Moose, Dionysus, Jahnkoy, Nicholas Raefski, Nobis and Raleigh Workshop. (Cross Eyed Moose and Nobis are showing at both sessions.)

The NYFW women’s shows will take place all over New York City, although Spring Studios will continue to be the central hub for NYFW: The Shows.

The shows and presentations will continue to be presented via Runway360, CFDA’s centralized digital hub and business tool to support American fashion brands’ collection releases year-round.

To see the full schedule, click here.