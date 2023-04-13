Met Gala Theme 2023: ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line in Beauty’ Explained & Everything You Need to Know

The first Monday in May is almost here, which means the Met Gala is upon us. This year, The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute spring 2023 exhibition will examine the work of the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Who is Karl Lagerfeld?

The designer, who died in 2019 at 85, worked at Patou, Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, in addition to founding his eponymous brand. Within the exhibit, Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, examined the work of Lagerfeld, featuring approximately 150 of the designer’s pieces from the 1950s to his final collection. The show will also spotlight the German-born designer’s unique working methodology, putting his sketches on display, which underscores his creative process and the collaborative relationships with his head seamstresses through the years.

What is the Met Gala 2023 Theme?

To celebrate the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the annual fundraising event, held on May 1, will bring together fashion and entertainment’s biggest names.

On Jan. 18, Vogue announced that this year’s hosts would be Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour as the night’s co-chairs. (At the 2022 Gala, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda served as co-chairs.)

What Was Met Gala 2022’s Theme?

Last year, the Met Gala guests took on “Gilded Glamour,” as part two of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme. This time around, celebrities shouldn’t have any problems finding inspiration within the dress code as they honor Lagerfeld.

What Is Karl Lagerfeld Known For?

The designer left behind a legacy of true creativity. While Lagerfeld had used his talents as creative director of Fendi since 1965 and Chanel since 1983, he had also lent his hand to other companies for special collaborations through the years. He teamed up with big brands such as H&M, Macy’s and Coca-Cola, for instance, which allowed him to connect with audiences beyond the luxury space. He also focused many of his collaborations on footwear, which helped earn him further fame with a mainstream audience. His own signature look of a tuxedo jacket, high white collar, tie and sunglasses has also become iconic.

The exhibit will run from May 5 to July 16, 2023.

What Is Met Gala?

The Met Gala, which is known as the fashion industry’s Oscars, was first introduced in 1948, two years after the Museum of Costume Art merged with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to become The Costume Institute in 1946. Since then, stars, from Princess Diana to Beyoncé, have graced the iconic Met steps in extreme displays of fashion.

Standout themes through the the years have included “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which honored Susan Sontag’s famous fashion essay; “China: Through the Looking Glass,” where the impact of Chinese aesthetics on Western fashion was explored; and “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty,” which celebrated the late Alexander McQueen and his impact on the fashion industry.

