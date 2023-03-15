M3gan Swaps Mary Janes for Platform Boots in Modeling Debut on Marc Jacobs’ Heaven Campaign

M3gan is back — and more fashionable than ever. The villainous AI doll — the namesake character from 2023 horror film “M3gan,” starring Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Jenna Davis and Amie Donald — has been cast as a new model for Marc Jacobs’ Heaven brand.

In a now-viral Instagram image, M3gan herself poses in a photo shot by Harley Weir. The character’s signature bow-topped babydoll dress and white tights have been swapped for a distinctly edgier Heaven outfit: a now sold-out black $195 zip-up hoodie printed with a skull graphic and swirling red lettering, as well as a denim miniskirt.

On the footwear front, M3gan’s also swapped her signature Mary Jane-style flats for a sleek pair of Heaven’s $595 Margaret boots — a tall black leather style with thick platform soles and 5.19-inch block heels, providing a sharp height boost.

The post quickly gained fanfare from both fans of Heaven, Marc Jacobs and M3gan. Comments filled with statements of “omg,” as well as lyrics to David Guetta and Sia’s song “Titanium” — which M3gan virally sang in the film. Other users deemed M3gan “mother,” stating the doll “ate” and was “looking camp right in the eye.”

Jacobs himself even commented, remarking: “So sick. I love it.”

The moment follows the popularity of “M3gan” this winter after the doll’s dance sequence from the film went viral on TikTok. A marketing campaign included M3gan-costumed performers dancing at a football game and film screening, recording videos on Twitter and “stalking” Allison Williams on various talk shows in January; the doll was even parodied in a sketch on “Saturday Night Live.” It’s also the latest viral moment for Jacobs, who starred in Heaven’s spring 2023 campaign alongside Anna Sui, Richie Shazam and Dermot Mulroney.

Whatever Marc Jacobs and M3gan do next, the fashion world will certainly be watching.

PHOTOS: Discover Marc Jacobs’ fall 2023 collection in the gallery.