JW Anderson Shows Frog Clogs and Pad Lock Wrestling Boots in Fall 2023 Men’s Collection

Jonathan Anderson delivered another quirky collection for his eponymous label JW Anderson on Sunday.

For this collection, the designer went a little light on clothes, choosing to send models down the runway in briefs – some clutching a long roll of woolen fabric, or hugging a pillow. Standout items included shearling blousons with ruffled fronts, leather jeans with an oversized SIM card replacing its anchor label, and tubular toggle coats with S&M tones.

As for footwear, Anderson focused on two styles in multiple colorways. A new leather wrestling boot with a front zip and pad lock details. The other, which he previewed online last week, were a pair of frog-shaped clogs.

As previously reported, Anderson took to social media last week to tease his new frog clogs. The designer posted a photo of the new clog style made to look like frogs to his personal Instagram account with the simple caption, “Milan @jwanderson @wellipets.”

CREDIT: Getty Images

Similarly, on the JW Anderson Instagram, a short video was posted of a person trying on the new frog-faced mule, this time with no caption.

The posts unsurprisingly led to a lot of reactions on social media. Musician Sam Smith commented on JW Anderson’s post with “SCREAMING,” followed by fellow singer Erykah Badu simply writing, “Need.” Over on Anderson’s personal Instagram, actor Dan Levy commented with an exclamation point, and male model RJ King added, “Yes plz!”

Wellipets, which is known for its original frog wellington boots, dedicates itself to “restoring and maintaining” the eco-systems of frog habitats, according to its website. Founded in the United Kingdom in 1983, Wellipets considers itself the first rain boot to mix the traditional wellington rain boot design with a playful element, namely the frog.

In his show notes, Anderson wrote that Wellipets rose to fame in the UK when Princess Diana dressed her young sons, Prince William and Harry, in the brand’s signature frog-shaped wellingtons. Now, the brand seeks to “bring those happy memories to life” in adult men’s and women’s sizes, and will be available in three color variations – green, yellow and blue. The collaboration is slated to drop in April.