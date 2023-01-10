Jonathan Anderson Teases Frog Mules Ahead of Milan Fashion Week Show

Jonathan Anderson walks the runway during the JW Anderson spring/summer 2023 show on June 19, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

Mule aficionados, take note: Designer Jonathan Anderson’s frog shoe may be the first viral footwear moment of the new year.

On Monday, the designer and founder of eponymous label JW Anderson posted a photo of a new mule style made to look like frogs to his personal Instagram account with the simple caption, “Milan @jwanderson @wellipets.”

Similarly, on the JW Anderson Instagram, a short video was posted of a person trying on the new frog-faced mule, this time with no caption.

These posts unsurprisingly led to a lot of reactions on social media. Musician Sam Smith commented on JW Anderson’s post with “SCREAMING,” followed by fellow singer Erykah Badu simply writing, “Need.” Over on Anderson’s personal Instagram, actor Dan Levy commented with an exclamation point, and male model RJ King added, “Yes plz!”

The style, which appears to be constructed in a green rubber is made in collaboration with British footwear brand Wellipets and features bulging eyes and a small red tongue-like detail along the front.

Wellipets, which is known for its original frog wellington boots, dedicates itself to “restoring and maintaining” the eco-systems of frog habitats, according to its website. Founded in the United Kingdom in 1983, Wellipets considers itself the first rain boot to mix the traditional wellington rain boot design with a playful element, namely the frog.

This is the latest viral animal-like item from Anderson, who went viral in 2022 for his pigeon-shaped clutch bag. The bag was most recently spotted with “And Just Like That” actress Sarah Jessica Parker as she filmed the second season of her hit HBO Max show in New York City in October.

The new footwear style may be a sneak peek on what the designer will debut this weekend at Milan Men’s Fashion Week, when JW Anderson shows its newest collection on Sunday, Jan. 15.