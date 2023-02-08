Isaac Mizrahi Reacts to Beyoncé Mentioning His Name in ‘Break My Soul’ Remix on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi had a viral reaction to his latest namedrop — by none other than Beyoncé.

On Tuesday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen,” Mizrahi sat down with Cohen and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania in New York City. During the episode, Mizrahi revealed his reaction after learning that his name was mentioned as part of Beyoncé’s “Queen’s Remix” with Madonna of her hit song “Break My Soul,” released in August last year.

Mizrahi’s reaction can be seen in a new video clip on ‘WWHL”s TikTok, which is already gaining steam on social media.

“Honey, are you kidding me? I felt like I had been seen by the gods,” Mizrahi proclaimed, adding that Beyoncé was “robbed” from winning Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

During his appearance on “WWHL,” Mizrahi also discussed the stars who have attended his New York Fashion Week runway shows over the years — without tickets.

“Prince just showed up, and we had to find a spot for Prince. And Madonna showed up, and it was like, ‘Yes, please sit right over here,’ I mean that. Glamorous, darling,” Mizrahi told Cohen in his interview, which you can watch below on YouTube.

Mizrahi is a renowned fashion designer, particularly in the New York scene. Following his brand’s debut in 1987, the designer also launched his diffusion “IS**C” line from 1995-1997, later finding prominence with a 2002-2008 Target collection, 2009 Liz Claiborne line and, since 2011, his IsaacMizrahiLIVE! collection for QVC. During his career, Mizrahi has also co-hosted Bravo’s “The Fashion Show” from 2009-2011, “Project Runway: All Stars” in 2012. His designs have frequently been worn by top celebrities as well, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts.

