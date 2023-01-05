Gucci’s New Vault Altitude Collection Is More Than Just Après-Ski Fashion

There are plenty of fashion brands jumping on the ski trend, especially after the ski and snowboard industry experienced one of its best seasons ever in 2020-2021 in the pandemic-fueled turn towards outdoor activities.

But Gucci’s new capsule in the market goes beyond just the usual fashion après-ski fluff — while still including a heavy dose of that look. For its new Vault Altitude collection, the Italian fashion house partnered with eight different brands, including Head, for a capsule that marries fashion with the sport’s need for function.

For outerwear, Head built on its Legacy Collection with Lindsey Vonn to build a series of colorful ski jackets, puffer vests and slim pants decked out equally colorful, vintage-meets-graffiti-inspired graphics.

Gucci also tapped another Vonn-approved brand, Swedish-based goggle company Yniq, for the collection’s eyewear, done in equally vibrant hues to match the apparel.

The collection rounds out its technical pieces with an assortment of après-ski appropriate pieces, such as knitwear from Elder Statesman and crocheted pieces from emerging Italian designer Gui Rosa. And since it wouldn’t be an après ski look without a statement boot, Gucci also tapped Moon Boots for a series of vintage-inspired footwear.

The entire collection will launch Jan. 9 and comes in addition to Gucci’s après-ski focused collection that debuted in December.

Gucci’s new Altitude collection features eyewear from Lindsey Vonn-backed Swedish brand Yniq. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci