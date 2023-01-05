×
Gucci’s New Vault Altitude Collection Is More Than Just Après-Ski Fashion

By Shannon Adducci
Gucci's Vault Altitude collection will launch on Jan. 9.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

There are plenty of fashion brands jumping on the ski trend, especially after the ski and snowboard industry experienced one of its best seasons ever in 2020-2021 in the pandemic-fueled turn towards outdoor activities.

But Gucci’s new capsule in the market goes beyond just the usual fashion après-ski fluff — while still including a heavy dose of that look. For its new Vault Altitude collection, the Italian fashion house partnered with eight different brands, including Head, for a capsule that marries fashion with the sport’s need for function.

For outerwear, Head built on its Legacy Collection with Lindsey Vonn to build a series of colorful ski jackets, puffer vests and slim pants decked out equally colorful, vintage-meets-graffiti-inspired graphics.

Gucci also tapped another Vonn-approved brand, Swedish-based goggle company Yniq, for the collection’s eyewear, done in equally vibrant hues to match the apparel.

The collection rounds out its technical pieces with an assortment of après-ski appropriate pieces, such as knitwear from Elder Statesman and crocheted pieces from emerging Italian designer Gui Rosa. And since it wouldn’t be an après ski look without a statement boot, Gucci also tapped Moon Boots for a series of vintage-inspired footwear.

The entire collection will launch Jan. 9 and comes in addition to Gucci’s après-ski focused collection that debuted in December.

Gucci’s new Altitude collection features eyewear from Lindsey Vonn-backed Swedish brand Yniq.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci
The capsule, which is part of Gucci’s experimental Vault arm, features apparel from Head Sportswear, apres ski boots from Moon Boots, eyewear from Yniq, knitwear from the Elder Statesman and more. The collection launches Jan. 9.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

