Fendi Gets Cozy at the Disco for Fall 2023 Men’s Collection

Fendi went in a cozy direction for its fall/winter 2023 collection, which was unveiled on Saturday in Milan.

Taking place at the house’s headquarters in Milan, this season’s show saw Fendi’s show space transformed into a giant roller disco pinball machine, with a custom disco soundtrack entitled “After Dark,” specifically created by Italian composer and producer Giorgio Moroder.

Designed by artistic director of accessories and menswear Silvia Venturini Fendi, the Italian luxury label dubbed this season’s collection in its show notes “cozy, sexy, cool” – and it delivered.

CREDIT: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

This season, house codes are twisted to create a feeling of plush textures and decadence. This can be seen in this season’s cocooning outerwear, blanket coats and ponchos, cashmere track separates, oversized sweater vests, fluid trousers, mohair scarves, and actual blankets.

Related Everything You Need to Know About Milan Fashion Week Men's Fall 2023: Dsquared2 Shows Cowboy Boots, Alyx Reveals New Chunky Sole Shoes Gucci Serves Up First Men's Collection Without Alessandro Michele Pregnant Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Yellow Dress for Celestial-Inspired Maternity Photoshoot With David LaChapelle

Fendi’s historic take on subverted classicism is also present, blurring the lines between “tough” and “traditional” menswear silhouettes. This notion can be seen in asymmetrical sartorial classics and deconstructed shirting that reveal flashes of skin.

As for accessories, Fendi’s fall/winter 2023 men’s collection takes a playful approach with some bags even decided to carry baguette bread, not to be confused with the houses iconic bag. The Peekaboo evolves with bold metallic strap hardware, sprayed shearling or harness detailing this season, while the aforementioned Baguette is revisited in burnished leather with all-over utility pockets.

This season sees the introduction of a new hobo satchel, finished in Fendi Shadow suede or grained leather, and woven FF cashmere bucket bags hold fringed blankets. The Chiodo backpack is also new, which features ergonomic straps on a metallic hinge.

And for footwear, a Cuban heeled boot with a slotted F logo heel treatment can be seen throughout. These are complimented by Fendi Frame moccasins and lace-up derbies. While the Fendi Flow sneakers return this season, this time with scuba, mesh and transparent detailing.