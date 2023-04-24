Fear of God’s Debut Fashion Show Celebrated Its Luxe Eighth Collection & First Adidas Collaboration

Fear of God has returned to the fashion stage — but this time, literally so. Jerry Lorenzo’s brand marked its eighth collection with its first-ever fashion show at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, a star-studded audience of four thousand guests, including Jared Leto, Ciara, Jordyn Woods and Tracee Ellis Ross, filled the Bowl to witness Lorenzo’s latest designs. These included a wide range of bold-shouldered outerwear, slit skirts, draped trousers, sleek tailored suits and knitwear — plus Lorenzo’s popular Essentials line of athleisure and sweatpants — in hues of black, beige, cream, chocolate brown and gray, with pops of tonal yellow, green and blue. The occasion ended with a surprise performance by Pusha T.

In a viral moment, the runway show also debuted Fear of God’s first collaborative collection with Adidas. Titled Fear of God Athletics, the range included multiple sporty pieces that complemented his main Fear of God collection — including high-top sneakers with knit toes, striped track pants and hats. The line’s minimalist nature gave it a distinct luxe appearance, akin to past collections from Adidas’ former Yeezy brand.

“Would I wear it or not?” Lorenzo told WWD backstage. “I have no intention in my bones to have a show piece. Like all those fur coats, I would rock. Everything we do goes through a specific lens and that lens is the same since I was 5 years old getting dressed — how am I presenting myself to relieve someone of their preconceived notions of who I am? How am I effortlessly sophisticated?”

Indeed, that effortlessly sophisticated appearance has led to much success for Fear of God. Since the brand’s launch in 2013, its minimalist clothing and Essentials line has found popularity with consumers — including its hit California mules, which earned Lorenzo Designer of the Year at the 2021 FNAA’s.

This year, Fear of God has also advanced with a Birkenstock slide collaboration that launched in January. Since then, the brand has opened a pop-up shop in the Hyundai Trade Center in Seoul, South Korea and hired Alfred Chang as its new CEO in March.

