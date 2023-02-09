New York Fashion Week: Charli XCX & Big Freedia Perform at Star-Studded Saks Party + More

Charli XCX attends Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party at The Jazz Club at Aman New York on February 08, 2023 in New York City.

New York Fashion Week is back in full force. For fall ’23, the American Collection at NYFW will feature 75 runway shows and presentations from Friday, Feb. 10 through Wednesday, Feb. 15, according to the CFDA.

This season’s list of returning brands include Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Area, Batsheva, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Collina Strada, Dion Lee, Eckhaus Latta, Elena Velez, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu Collection, Khaite, LaQuan Smith, LoveShackFancy, Michael Kors, Palomo Spain, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Puppets & Puppets, Sergio Hudson, Simkhai, Sukeina, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, Who Decides War and Willy Chavarria, among others.

First-time additions to the schedule include Heron Preston, Koltson, Cucculelli Shaheen, Ayama Studio, Kallmeyer, Kate Barton, Nayon and Zimo.

Plus, designer Thom Browne, who is also the chairman of the CFDA, is making his return to the official NYFW schedule.

Here is everything you need to know about New York Fashion Week, from buzzy runway moments and the best shoes to celeb sightings and star-studded parties:

Saks Hosts Star-Studded Bash

On Wednesday night in New York, Saks Fifth Avenue celebrated the start of NYFW with a party at the Jazz Club inside the Aman New York. The evening was hosted by actress Emma Roberts and guests danced along to special musical performances by Charli XCX and Big Freedia. Charli XCX played top hits including “Boys,” “Beg For You” and “Good Ones,” while Big Freedia played several songs including “Explode/Break My Soul,” and “Big Diva Energy.” Other celeb sightings included Nicky Hilton, Julia Fox, Saks’ Tracy Margolies and Marc Metrick, Ashley Park, LaQuan Smith, Remi Bader and more.

Emma Roberts attends Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party at The Jazz Club at Aman New York on February 08, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Golden Goose Highlights ‘Forward’ Concept With NYC Event

“Emily in Paris” stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman joined other notable guests like Maye Musk on Wednesday night at Golden Goose’s SoHo store to experience the Venetian brand’s Forward concept shop. During the evening, the brand offered guests the chance to co-create with Golden Goose “Dream Makers” craftspeople, which were offering customization and repair services all night.