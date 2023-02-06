This Carrie Underwood-Approved Brand Just Launched Footwear With Blinged-Out Western Boots

DanielxDiamond has officially debuted shoes. The brand, known for its rhinestone fringe jackets, have teamed up with Titan Industries in a partnership to launch, manufacture and distribute footwear.

The collection first hit shelves in December, and is sold in limited quantities at DanielxDiamond’s Nashville boutique “The Gulch,” and on their website. The brand also has partnered with Boot Barn, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.

Before their foray into footwear, founders Daniel Musto and Lani Lupton first came together as both friends and stylists in L.A. — and for their mutual love of country music. The latter of which sparked the idea behind the brand after the two attended the Stage Coach Music festival in 2019.

“We dressed in full denim, rhinestone fringe outfits and everyone freaked out,” explained Lupton. “At this festival, we were the only two who weren’t performing, who were dressed up,” added Musto. “And since we launched the brand [with this idea], we’ve sold 5,000 jackets to people who want to look the part in the audience at country shows and rock shows.”

The Western trend is here to stay. Just look at Beyoncé, who launched the news of her Renaissance tour atop of a horse with a glittering cowboy hat. It’s this mass appeal that is setting DianelxDiamond up for success and standing out in the market.

“We have a leg up because we are known for this and we’re not just another brand who’s super mainstream trying to just do some trend pieces,” said Musto.

Plus, the brand has sizable celebrity following. Their big break came in 2020 after Gwen Stefani wore a custom jacket onstage with husband Blake Shelton. Since then, other stars such as Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, Diplo, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Wiz Khalifa, Sam Smith, Kelsea Ballerini have worn the label. Country star Miranda Lambert also wore shoes during her entire Las Vegas residency.

DanielxDiamond Johnny Guitar boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of DanielxDiamond

“These guys [have] something here,” said Titan Industries president Brad Bailey. “We want to build on their inspiration and what they’ve already accomplished with their jackets and hats and build a collection of shoes. I put the brand on a pedestal and made sure that the urgency was there. We needed to get in front of the buyers, and more importantly, to the retail consumer as soon as possible. We see a huge upside potential.”

The collection features leather and hand-detailing with rhinestones and embroidery. Most styles are finished with a signature western toe plate and heel plate, along with a cushioned grip under the sole for added support and safety. Prices rage from $295 for a mule to $695 for an over-the-knee ornately embellished statement boot. So far, top sellers include the High Noon boot and the Johnny Guitar boot.

DanielxDiamond’s High Noon style. CREDIT: Courtesy of DanielxDiamond

“We are inspired by traditional Western — Ariat and Lucchese, and Wrangler and Levi’s — and blending that naturally with other categories like hip-hop and RnB, which allows us to venture into different retailers where Western wouldn’t normally have had a home,” Musto said.

While the brand is just embarking on expansion mode, the founders are keen to make DanielxDiamond a lifestyle brand with more categories. “We’re fine with building a brand at the pace that it needs, as long as those all are hit,” said Lupton, noting the potential launch of sunglasses and handbags.

Up next, DanielxDiamond will be carried starting this month in Neiman Marcus’ Houston outpost, and the brand plants to set up trunk shows at Neiman Marcus locations across the country. The team also looks to expand their wholesale presence. with their sights set on potential partners such a Revolve and Shopbop.

DanielxDiamond’s tall black boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of DanielxDiamond

“We already started designing things at lower price points, too,” Musto added. “We’re planning ahead for what that line inspired by our original collection would look like for retailers such as Dillard’s and Macy’s.”

“Everything that we offer is familiar, [at the same time] we are designing for the celebrity in you,” he added. “I feel like everyone who owns something from DanielxDiamond, whether they’re famous or not, if someone said to them, ‘Run to your closet and grab something wear — you have to be on stage in an hour,’ they would choose DanielxDiamond, and that is what makes us so special.”