Dakota Johnson Amps Up Retro Style for Gucci’s Jackie 1961 Campaign

Gucci has tapped Dakota Johnson for its new Jackie 1961 campaign. The Jackie 1961 handbag is a longstanding mainstay within the Italian label’s collections. The accessory has created a perpetual presence on the arms of celebrated figures around the world and was a firm favorite of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, whom the bag was ultimately named after.

In a new campaign video and imagery, Johnson takes center stage with different versions of the Jackie 1961. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star is seen in various settings around Los Angeles, including leaving a yoga class, picking out flowers and taking a leisurely stroll around town.

Dakota Johnson stars in Gucci’s ‘Jackie’ 1961 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

The Jackie is instantly recognizable thanks to its curved half-moon shape and distinctive piston hardware. The film and imagery, captured by Glen Luchford, pay homage to the saddle bag’s storied origins as spontaneous snapshots highlight the silhouette’s intrinsic versatility and enduring elegance, reflecting a state of co-existence that spans decades and personas.

The original Jackie 1961 model introduced became expressive of the early 60s and 70s jetsetter lifestyle, which Gucci was known for. However, today’s Jackie 1961 emerges to transcend the traditional with its sleek silhouette and universal attitude. The selection is presented in three different sizes — mini, small, and medium and offered in a range of colors that highlights the design’s inherent versatility.

Clean lines bring the focus to the unique piston closure, as well as the quality of the material itself, whether natural grain, patent, or precious leather, or the emblematic GG Supreme canvas. A longer, removable shoulder strap in leather or as a chain enhances the Jackie 1961’s adaptable personality and practicality. Within each collection, Gucci introduces creative interpretations including in woven raffia, straw as well as with velvet tapestry patterns for Cruise 2023.

