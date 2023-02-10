Christian Siriano Talks Dressing VP Kamala Harris & More From Backstage at His NYFW Show

Designer Christian Siriano is seen backstage for TRESemme X Christian Siriano on February 09, 2023 in New York City.

Christian Siriano pulled out all the stops for his fall ’23 NYFW show on Thursday night. The designer transformed Gotham Hall in New York with fresh flowers to coincide with his inspiration for his collection, which was Audrey Hepburn’s rose garden at midnight.

Looks included glamorous gowns and ensembles that elevated Hepburn’s classic little black dress. Plus, Siriano presented a range of heels for the collection.

“They are classic. They are very Audrey — simple, sexy and elegant,” he said, noting a pair of pumps that feature a gold motif rose embellishment.

Christian Siriano heels from his fall ’23 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Siriano

“Audrey did this amazing miniseries called ‘Gardens of the World.’ I took alot of ideas from that and from plants and flowers in a modern way. There’s not just rose prints on everything, it’s a more abstract take on it,” said Sirisino.

“Abbot Elementary” star Quinta Brunson sat front row alongside Julia Stiles, and Lindsay Lohan, who was seen cheering on her siblings Aliana and Dakota Lohan as they walked the runway.

(L-R) Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson and Lindsay Lohan attend Christian Siriano’s fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Gotham Hall in New York City on Feb. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

When FN caught up with Siriano backstage prior to the show he was still reeling from earlier this week when he dressed Vice President Kamala Harris for President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address.

“We made it custom for her. It was such an amazing moment. When you get asked to dress the VP, you say yes. It fit perfectly. We felt proud. We feel honored,” he said.

Harris wore a deep maroon blazer and matching trousers. Her suit was layered over a lighter-toned dark red silk blazer with a gathered neckline, which she paired with pumps for the occasion.