Christian Louboutin’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Boots for Fall ’23 Usher in ‘The Year of Menswear’

It’s official: FN Lifetime Achievement Award winner Christian Louboutin declared 2023 the “year of menswear” for the luxury footwear and accessories brand as it unveiled its newest collection on Friday during Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

For the designer’s fall winter 2023 collection, Louboutin is reinforcing its focus on heeled styles for men. At the brand’s presentation in Paris on Friday, the offering was dominated by Cuban heeled boots for men. This can most notably be seen in the Aiglissima boot, which showcases an 8-centimeter (3-inch) Cuban heel and pointed toe for a rock’n’roll feel. The most over-the-top couture iteration of this style comes covered in black rhinestones.

Heeled styles can also be seen in the Aigle line, a collection of boots and loafers designed to take any look to new heights – quite literally. Equally distinctive, the Aiglon and Aiguilou loafers both feature a “CL” emblazoned heel and sharp geometric lines. Plus, the flamboyant Rosalio boot takes its inspiration from the Flamenco’s of the Andalucía region of Spain and its traditional craftsmanship is present in both a high and low-cut version in different combinations of colors and materials.

Christian Louboutin’s new Rosalio boot for men. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Another standout collection is the return of the Dune outdoor-inspired capsule, which first debuted in the spring summer 2023 season. The newest capsule returns with two new silhouettes and colors while retaining its signature graphic oversized lug sole, as well as silver brushed calfskin versions from this spring.

Reinterpreting formal menswear silhouettes with an urban look, the Panamic lace-up derby and Panaroot boot both come crafted in water-resistant canvas for a lightweight look. The lug sole category also sees the addition of the Our Sand And Glory knee high boot this season, which was inspired by a style from the women’s fall winter 2022 collection.

And new additions to the accessories category this season include the Loubideal backpack and belt bag made in lightweight nylon.