Alexandre Vauthier Is Taking His Shoe Business to the Next Level

Alexandre Vauthier is ready to take his footwear business to the next level.

The Paris-based designer — who is now in the third year of a licensing partnership with Italian shoe veteran Giuseppe Zanotti — has steadily grown the assortment during the past few years, and is expanding his presence with wholesale partners.

“Footwear is a super important category for me. It’s an extension of the DNA of the house, and it’s part of the complete look,” the designer said during an interview at Paris Fashion Week last month. “The collection is growing and we are happy with the results.”

Boots have always been the star silhouette for the designer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier

Boots have always been the brand’s star silhouette, and celebrities often turn to Vauthier — who is best known for his couture collections — for special events. Last month, for example, Taylor Swift wore the designer’s blue crystal-embroidered hooded jacket, trousers, and boots to the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Related Shania Twain Elevates Sheer Butterfly Dress With 5-Inch Heels at CMT Music Awards 2023 H.E.R. Delivers Edgy Glam in Plunging Bralette With Flare-Leg Trousers & Chunky Heels at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Taylor Swift Brings Drama in '80s-Inspired Hooded Jumpsuit & Pointy Boots to iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

“The boots are iconic. But we also have a wide range of pumps and a variety of sandals,” Vauthier said.

Taylor Swift in head-to-toe Alexandre Vauthier at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

One thing he doesn’t sell? Flats. “My customer is looking for a couture silhouette, and we want to give her a complete red carpet look,” said Vauthier, who previously worked with both Christian Louboutin and Amina Muaddi on the collection.

As the designer — who remains independent — plots his next footwear moves, he is seeing solid momentum in Asia and the Middle East. Printemps in Doha, Joyce Hong King and Club 21 Singapore have all recently snapped up the collection.

Alexandre Vauthier’s polka dot sandals.

LuisaViaRoma, My Theresa, The Webster and FWRD also have been key retailers, said the designer, who launched his label in 2009 after gaining valuable experience working with fashion legend Thierry Mugler.

Since then, the designer has only become more ambitious. “I work every day of the year,” said Vauthier.