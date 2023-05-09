×
Wolford and No. 21 Collaborate on Sleek Day-to-Night Shapewear Collection

By Aaron Royce
Wolford x No. 21's capsule collection campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolford

Wolford has joined forces with No. 21 for its latest brand collaboration.

The Austrian label’s latest limited-edition capsule collection includes an array of its signature shapewear, hosiery and ready-to-wear pieces — complete with a romantic touch from No. 21 designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua. The line was launched on Friday, accompanied by a complementary black-and-white campaign.

The collection features a variety of Wolford’s signature shapewear, including leggings, bodysuits, mini and maxi-length bodycon dresses and sleeveless and long-sleeved catsuits. Bandeau tops, bras and high-waisted hosiery round out the line with a rebellious edge. All are cast in a minimalist palette of matte black materials including vegan leather, as well as Crade to Cradle-certified 100% biodegradable fabric for a sustainable spin.

Delicate black lace and sheer nude beige-toned paneling bring the collection a sultry finish, complemented by details including angular central and side cutouts, fabric gathering and delicate floral trim. Dell’Acqua’s core inspiration for these dynamically-accented pieces was his vision for a day-to-night wardrobe with adaptable pieces for any occasion, according to a brand statement.

Wolford x No. 21 is now available to shop online on Wolford, No. 21 and Net-a-Porter’s websites.

Wolford’s new No. 21 collection marks the brand’s latest entry in its long slate of collaborations. Previously, the label also released co-branded collections with Mugler, GCDS, Amina Muaddi and Sergio Rossi, among others. In other Wolford news, the has also made headlines this year with its spring 2023 campaign — a series of timeless black-and-white imagery, starring Grace Jones — as well as style spottings on celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Michelle Obama, Elle Fanning, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Anne Hathaway.

