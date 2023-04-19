Volcom Relaunches Music Label With Limited-Edition Pepper Capsule Collection

Volcom has just announced the revival of its music platform Volcom Entertainment.

Along with the relaunch of the label, Volcom dropped a capsule collection designed in collaboration with Pepper, a reggae rock band that signed with Volcom Entertainment back in 1999. The company also tapped former Volcom professional surfer-turned artist, Ben Brough, to help create the limited-edition capsule comprised of graphic shirts, tees, hoodies, shorts, socks and more. Slides are also forthcoming.

The three-person band best known for its gold-certified song “Stone Love” hails from Hawaii, as does Ben Brough. “Being from Hawaii, Volcom’s free spirit and relentless curiosity always felt like an extension of home,” said Pepper. “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with the Volcom crew and reveal our highly anticipated apparel collaboration.”

CREDIT: Volcom

The collection, which feature’s men’s, women’s and unisex styles, is inspired by Volcom Entertainment’s heritage and “all things punk rock.” Additionally, in celebration of the relaunch, the band performed a special live show at the Volcom HQ Skatepark in Costa Mesa, California on March 27, 2023.

CREDIT: Volcom

The Volcom brand was founded in Orange County by Richard Woolcott and Tucker Hall in 1991. The pair drew inspiration from their own experiences with boardsports to create the company. Today, the skatewear label — which Authentic Brands Groups purchased in 2019 — has over 100 direct-to-consumer retail outposts globally and distribution in 60 countries. The brand was previously owned by French luxury group Kering SA.

“For nearly three decades, the Volcom family has created one of the most iconic brands in the skate, surf and snow markets,” Authentic chairman and CEO Jamie Salter said in a statement at the time of the acquisition. “During the last few years, the brand has been consistently gaining traction with broader audiences around the world while staying true to its core. We could not be happier to finally get to work with this team.”

The new Volcom x Pepper limited-edition apparel collection is now available to shop in stores and online at volcom.com.