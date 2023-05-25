Timberland and Aimé Leon Dore Reimagine the Classic 3-Eye Lug Boat Shoe Once Again

In order to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of their 1973 Classic Yellow Boot, Timberland partnered with New York-based fashion and lifestyle brand Aimé Leon Dore in order to reinterpret the iconic silhouette through their own lens of bold design innovation.

What resulted from the fashion forces’ collaboration was three new footwear styles inspired by one of Timberland’s best-selling silhouettes, the iconic 3-eye lug boat shoe.

Timberland x Aimé Leon Dore boat shoe in off-white. CREDIT: Timberland

Coming in neutral and lux olive green, black and off-white colorways, the footwear is crafted out of full-grain leather uppers with a handsewn construction reminiscent of the authentic quality and craftsmanship of Timberland products.

Timberland x Aimé Leon Dore boat shoe in black. CREDIT: Timberland

The shoes also include gold hardware detailing and durable rubber outsoles along with sleek and sophisticated all-around lacing that provides an adjustable custom and comfortable fit. The boat shoe, no matter the colorway, retails for $190.

Timberland x Aimé Leon Dore boat shoe in olive green. CREDIT: Timberland

Timberland’s preppy 3-eye chunky boat shoes were first introduced in 1978. Almost 44 years after its creation, the shoe has become a closet staple for many. It is so popular in fact that Aimé Leon Dore and Timberland collaborated to re-created the style long before this interpretation in 2021.

Like the 2023 iteration, the 2021 collection included three neutral and wearable colorways and was crafted out of durable leather.

Beyond Timberland, Aimé Leon Dore has also collaborated with impressive names in footwear and fashion including Clarks, Suicoke, New Balance and Puma among others. Founded in Queens in 2014, Aimé Leon Dore focuses on simple yet powerful design, driven to create timeless work by portraying an aesthetic that is uniquely their own. The brand is led by founder and Creative Director Teddy Santis, who through his Greek heritage and love of 90s hip-hop, built the elevated streetwear brand into the impressive establishment it is known as today.

The Timberland x Aimé Leon Dore collection is available for purchase now in-store and on Timberland’s website.

