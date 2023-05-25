Stance Teams Up With Non-Profit Encircle to Create Comfy Cozy Socks for Pride 2023

Socks and underwear company Stance has come together to celebrate 2023 Pride with help from Encircle.

Made possible through Stance’s Stitched Different program, the pride-filled collaboration resulted in two pairs of “love” socks in white made for anyone and everyone to wear their community with pride. Coming in a no-show and crew styles, the socks are crafted from Stance’s classic combed cotton blend which aims to deliver premium all-day breathability in a variety of versatile constructions.

Stance x Encircle 2023 Pride collection. CREDIT: Stance

The no-show pair stop just beneath the ankles without any appearance about the collar of the shoes for a seamless appearance.

Both styles also offer moderate cushioning throughout to protect the feet from impact. Each style is adorned with Stance’s logo bathed in rainbow hues. Additionally, each sock has seamless toe closures, deep heel pockets and targeted cushioning. The socks aid the wearer with advanced arch support.

Beyond socks, Stance also has a wide selection of cropped tops, tees, shorts, tank tops, hoodies, leggings, sweatpants and accessories in a plethora of men’s, women’s and kid’s sizes. In addition to Stance’s ongoing donations, a portion of the proceeds from this special edition cotton crew will go to further provide ongoing mental health services for Encircle youth and their families.

Encircle is a program based in Salt Lake City that provides mental health services to LGBTQ+ youth, young adults and their families. The services provided include support groups, friendship circles and online and in-person therapy. Encircle focuses on social connection, emotional and psychological skills, authenticity and promoting positive emotional experiences for all of those they oversee.

The non-profit organization was founded in 2016 by Stephanie Larsen in order to aid the LGBTQ+ youth in the fight against homophobia in the predominately Mormon communities in Utah.

The Stance x Encircle 2023 Pride collection is available to shop on Stance’s website.

