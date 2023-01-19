Paris Fashion Week Men’s Coolest Shoe Collaborations for Fall 2023

Jan. 20, 2023: 1989 Studio, the emerging fashion brand of designer Chaz Jordan, will reveal an ultra-limited sneaker collab tomorrow during its Paris Fashion Week show at Palais de Tokyo. During the showcase of its fall ’23 collection, which the brand described as “culturally accessible luxury,” 1989 Studio will introduce a limited-edition sneaker designed by Jordan and created in collaboration with both Swithadot Studios and Customs by J1. The look is predominantly black and includes graphics by Swithadot StudioS and fat rope laces by Customs by J1. 1989 Studio confirmed in an email that the sneaker is a small-batch release limited to 25 pairs globally, and that pairs will range in price from 2,500 to 5,000 euros. The sneakers will be available for purchase this summer.

The collaborative sneaker from 1989 Studio, Swithadot Studios and Customs by J1. CREDIT: Courtesy of 1989 Studio

Jan. 18, 2023: Birkenstock’s latest collaboration is exuding California cool, thanks to Fear of God. The California-based label, founded by Jerry Lorenzo, has partnered with Birkenstock on a new style within its special projects-focused 1774 unit. The style, titled the Los Feliz, combines Birkenstock’s practicality with Fear of God’s relaxed ease in a slip-on slide silhouette. The Los Feliz is inspired by its namesake hills in Los Angeles, featuring a deep cork heel cup with rounded, flat translucent rubber outsoles. Giving the pair Lorenzo’s signature contemporary varnish is a thick flap-style upper strap, available in tonal suede and wool felt textures in hues of Ash, Taupe and Cement. Additionally, kids’ sizes will be released in Taupe suede and Cement wool felt, as well — the first 1774 line to include children’s styles. All shoes in the collaboration will have varied launch dates as they are released to the public. The suede adult and children’s-sized Los Feliz shoes will be launched on Fear of God and 1774’s websites on Jan. 25, as well as select retailers on Jan. 27. Similarly, the adult and children’s wool iterations will launch online on Feb. 22 exclusively on Fear of God’s site, with a retail launch on Feb. 24.