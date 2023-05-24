×
Saucony Creates Colorful Grid Azura 2000 Sneaker With Bronx Artist Jae Tips

By Amina Ayoud
Leading global performance-running brand Saucony and multi-hyphenate creator Jae Tips have joined forces to create a reimagined version of the iconic Grid Azura 2000.

The resulting collaboration showcases a unique sneaker, melding the classic Saucony silhouette with the eclectic nature of Jae Tips’ brand.

The Grid Azura 2000 sneaker received a Jae Tips makeover with the addition of whimsical and certainly bright colors and clashing prints crafted of high-quality materials made to last. Every last detail is thoughtfully crafted down to the custom-branded box paying homage to the “Lafayette Gods” rapper’s Bronx roots.

Taking a closer look at the playful pair, deep purple and light blue suede decorate the tan mesh uppers in a swirling free-flowing design intermixed with zebra, pastel floral and checkerboard print, crafting a visually maximalist experience. The shoes also feature hot pink textural waffle-esque fabric on the tongue along with subtle gold trim, embroidery, a co-branded woven label, and thick and cushy rubber soles that offer the wearer a comfortable and walkable experience.

Plush cotton mesh lining finishes off the set, contributing to its luxurious feel. The sneakers will likely come in a wide range of men’s and women’s sizes like Saucony’s other Azura 2000 styles.
Jae Tips hails from the Bronx. He merges his creativity, style, and love for pop culture to create fresh and innovative products—from his clothing line Savior Worldwide to his music. His confidence and eclectic nature resonate with a wide array of people. Tips is a leader in headwear design known for his one-of-a-kind colorways and his sold-out collaborations.
The Jae Tips x Saucony Originals Grid Azura 2000 will be pre-launching exclusively in New York on May 6th. Following the exclusive release, the collaborative sneakers will release globally on May 25th on Saucony’s website and selected retailers.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

