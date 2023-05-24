Saucony Creates Colorful Grid Azura 2000 Sneaker With Bronx Artist Jae Tips

Leading global performance-running brand Saucony and multi-hyphenate creator Jae Tips have joined forces to create a reimagined version of the iconic Grid Azura 2000.

The resulting collaboration showcases a unique sneaker, melding the classic Saucony silhouette with the eclectic nature of Jae Tips’ brand.

Saucony x Jae Tips Grid Azura 2000. CREDIT: Saucony

The Grid Azura 2000 sneaker received a Jae Tips makeover with the addition of whimsical and certainly bright colors and clashing prints crafted of high-quality materials made to last. Every last detail is thoughtfully crafted down to the custom-branded box paying homage to the “Lafayette Gods” rapper’s Bronx roots.

Taking a closer look at the playful pair, deep purple and light blue suede decorate the tan mesh uppers in a swirling free-flowing design intermixed with zebra, pastel floral and checkerboard print, crafting a visually maximalist experience. The shoes also feature hot pink textural waffle-esque fabric on the tongue along with subtle gold trim, embroidery, a co-branded woven label, and thick and cushy rubber soles that offer the wearer a comfortable and walkable experience.

Saucony x Jae Tips Grid Azura 2000. CREDIT: Saucony Plush cotton mesh lining finishes off the set, contributing to its luxurious feel. The sneakers will likely come in a wide range of men’s and women’s sizes like Saucony’s other Azura 2000 styles. Jae Tips hails from the Bronx . He merges his creativity, style, and love for pop culture to create fresh and innovative products—from his clothing line Savior Worldwide to his music. His confidence and eclectic nature resonate with a wide array of people. Tips is a leader in headwear design known for his one-of-a-kind colorways and his sold-out collaborations.

The Jae Tips x Saucony Originals Grid Azura 2000 will be pre-launching exclusively in New York on May 6th. Following the exclusive release, the collaborative sneakers will release globally on May 25th on Saucony’s website and selected retailers.