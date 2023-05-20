Rowing Blazers and Sperry Deliver a Fresh Collaboration Just in Time for Summer

Sperry and Rowing Blazers team up once again on a summer-ready collection.

With the summer right around the corner, Sperry has once again teamed up with Rowing Blazers on a collaborative collection that’s ideal for the season.

For this collection, the boat shoe brand and the American clothing label worked on the Cloud CVO deck sneakers and Seamate canvas boat shoes, which are available now via Sperry.com and Rowingblazers.com. The collection, according to Sperry, is a “celebration of color, texture and pattern inspired by the ‘80s and ‘90s.”

A model in the Sperry x Rowing Blazers Cloud CVO canvas deck sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

The three looks of the Cloud CVO canvas deck sneakers include uppers with a madras pattern based on the cover of Lisa Birnbach’s “The Official Preppy Handbook” from 1980, embroidered names of cities and what Sperry described as “a decidedly ‘90s colorblock.”

As for the Seamate 2-Eye boat shoe from the collection, the shoes feature Blackwatch tartan madras uppers.

The new Sperry x Rowing Blazers collection ranges in price from $90 to $130.

The latest Sperry x Rowing Blazers collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

Sperry has been busy with collaborations as of late. For instance, the brand teamed up with Brooks Brothers in March on a limited-edition collection of shoes. The collection, which featured 17 items in total, is based on the Brooks Brothers spring collection designed by Michael Bastian. As for the footwear, the collection includes slip-on tennis shoes and a several boat shoes that complement the Brooks Brothers spring collection, which is inspired by ’80s Los Angeles.

Sperry x Rowing Blazers Cloud CVO deck sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

Sperry x Rowing Blazers Cloud CVO deck sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

Sperry x Rowing Blazers Cloud CVO deck sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry