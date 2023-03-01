Rihanna Is Returning to Puma — And Social Media Wants the Creeper to Make a Comeback

Rihanna and Fenty are returning to Puma. The athletic brand’s CEO Arne Freundt revealed today in a two-word press release: “She’s back.”

Rihanna first teamed up with Puma in 2014 as creative director for the womenswear line, and the partnership paved the way for a collaboration under her own name Fenty x Puma.

During her time at Puma came one of the most highly-coveted celebrity sneaker collabs with the Fenty Puma Creeper. And fans want it back.

After Puma posted the news of Rihanna’s return on Instagram, social media users took over the comment section demanding a Creeper comeback.

“Bring back the creepers, I was young,” one user wrote. “I’m crying I knew that the story wasn’t over,” said another. “IM FINALLY GETTING THE CREEPERS OMFG.”

Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Creeper took home FN’s Shoe of the Year award in 2016. The sneaker was a blockbuster hit and had universal appeal to both men and women. It generated tremendous hype, strong global sales and was seen on celebs, such as Cara Delevingne, The Weeknd and Gigi Hadid. The initial release sold-out and crashed Puma’s website. Online shopping site Lyst also announced that the Fenty Puma style was the most searched shoe on its site at the time.

Fenty Puma Creepers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

“In my wildest dreams, I never would have imagined an honor like Shoe of the Year,” the star told FN in 2016. “It means so much to me to make a mark like this in the shoe and sneaker industry and to have so many people share my love for the Creeper.”

Rihanna’s first partnership with Puma ended in 2018.