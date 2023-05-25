Rayssa Leal Celebrates Skateboarding Culture With First-Ever Nike SB Dunk Low Sneaker

Rayssa Leal, the 15-year-old Brazilian skateboarding phenom who made headlines for winning a historic silver medal at the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics, will soon be joining an elite group of skaters who have received their own Nike SB Dunk Low.

The skateboarding sensation has reportedly scored her very own Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration. Leal’s Nike SB Dunk Low is expected to have a pure platinum, deep royal blue, bright purple, white and a gum-yellow color scheme.

The shoe is designed to reflect her playful and creative personality, as well as her passion and determination for the skateboarding sport. The Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers are another example of how Nike SB celebrates and supports the skateboarding community with innovative and expressive products. This is Leal’s first-ever Nike SB Dunk Low, although she previously released a Nike SB Verona Slip in 2022.

Leal made her skateboarding debut at 7 years old after going viral thanks to a single heelflip clip, which sees her dressed in a fairy costume. At the age of 11, she became the youngest street skater to win a Women’s Final on the Street League Skateboarding World Tour and then later proceeded to compete in the X-games. Leal quickly became a fan favorite due to her fierce flair and determination. She has continued to double down and hone in on her street skills, which has helped thrust her onto a national stage.

Rayssa Leal attends the Louis Vuitton fall 2023 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

Nike SB has been at the forefront of skateboarding culture since 2002 when it re-engineered the Dunk silhouette to support skateboarding needs. Since then, Nike SB has collaborated with some of the most influential skaters, artists, and musicians in the world, such as Eric Koston, Travis Scott, Sean Cliver, and so many more.

The Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low will be made available in spring 2024 via select Nike SB skate shops, Nike SNKRS app and Nike.com. The pair will release in unisex sizing and retails for $125.

