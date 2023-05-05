Pamela Anderson Models Her New Swimwear Collection With Frankies Bikinis

It’s clear that Pamela Anderson’s happy place is on the beach.

The actress is partnering with Frankies Bikinis for her debut swimwear collection, inspired by her love for nature and animals. The collaboration originated from her longstanding friendship with the founder Francesca Aiello, who grew up in a beach community where Pamela lived with her sons. The collection features micro bikini sets, statement accessories and one-pieces in soft fabrics and fun prints.

In the first photo of the carousel, she’s seen wearing the x Pamela Anderson Zeus Micro Triangle Bikini Top with the matching Venice Cheeky Bikini Bottoms. The Venice designs are complete with string side ties and their new stretchy textured floral fabric.

She teased the partnership last week in a “Baywatch”-inspired fiery red bikini, captioning the photo with pure excitement.

Frankies Bikinis is a popular beachwear and lifestyle brand founded by mother-daughter duo, Mimi and Francesca Aiello in 2012. The brand is known for its trendy designs, innovative fabrics, and inclusive range of styles created for women of all shapes and sizes. Over the years, Frankies Bikinis has collaborated with powerful women like Gigi Hadid, Naomi Osaka and Sofia Richie.

Pamela Anderson’s style is often associated with her role in the hit TV series “Baywatch,” where she donned the iconic red one-piece swimsuit. Her fashion impact extends beyond the show, with her daring and bold fashion choices, including leather jackets, miniskirts, and statement accessories. Anderson has also been a longtime animal rights activist, advocating for cruelty-free fashion and wearing vegan fashion on the red carpet. Her recent collaboration with a swimwear brand reflects her love for nature and animals.

