Mowalola Reveals New Timberland Boots Collaboration at London Fashion Week for Fall 2023 Runway Show

Leave it to Mowalola to make a statement — and do so in style. The brand revealed its new collaboration with Timberland today in its fall 2023 collection, fresh from the runway at London Fashion Week.

At Ambika P3, designer Mowalola Ogunlesi showcased her latest upcoming collection, “Dark Web” — which was filled with slick, edgy leather separates, athleisure and intentionally sagging denim in hues including black, yellow, navy and dark cherry red. However, within the line there was also a new collaboration with Timberland, seen on several looks on the runway.

A model wears Mowalola x Timberland boots on the runway at Mowalola’s fall 2023 runway show in London, England during London Fashion Week on Feb. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The collaboration between Timberland and the Nigerian fashion designer appears to bring a subversive twist to its signature waterproof leather work boots. While maintaining its signature lace-up silhouette, rounded toes and ridged soles, Mowalola’s version of Timberland is sleek and cheeky. One version of the boots was cast in dark gray denim with yellowed fading around its edges, cinched with black laces across its signature square boot tags.

Another featured a more traditional take on the boots, which Mowalola herself shared on Instagram before the show. This version featured the style’s classic buckwheat-toned uppers with black padded counters, with one notable difference: large “NY” lettering punched in perforations across its sides and toes.

Pricing and additional styles are unknown at this time. One thing is for sure: the collaboration certainly marks a new chapter for both Mowalola and Timberland, as well as each brand’s latest collaborative effort. Mowalola previously worked with New Balance on a sneaker collaboration in November last year, while Timberland revealed its new Stüssy collaboration in January.

Model on the runway at Mowalola fall 2023 RTW show on Feb. 19 in London. CREDIT: Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

London Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in London. Held from Feb. 17-23, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Burberry, Erdem, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and David Koma. Emerging brands will also be presenting this season, including Chet Lo, Nensi Dojaka, Mowalola and Susan Fang.

