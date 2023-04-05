Reebok and Milk Makeup Collaborate on a Limited-Edition Collection of Apparel and Vegan Shoes

There’s an added touch of “beauty” to Reebok’s newest collaboration.

For its latest collection, Reebok has teamed up with Milk Makeup, the vegan beauty company of New York-based creative agency Milk Studios. The result is a limited-edition footwear and apparel range dubbed Equipment Essentials by Milk Makeup and Reebok, which the two companies explained was built with work and play in mind. More specifically, the collection was inspired by the Equipment Room at Milk Studios “where functional workwear is a must.”

“Milk Makeup quickly became a cult favorite among beauty enthusiasts known for its innovative formulas and clean ingredients. Throughout the years, Milk has been synonymous with inclusivity, versatility and collaboration,” Rich Dilando, Reebok senior director of product marketing for collaborations and kids’ footwear, told FN. “With inspiration centered around the idea of the work and play, Reebok and Milk share concept continuity in their values and design direction which are rooted in utility and functionality.”

He continued, “This collaboration lives at the intersection of utility, style, multipurpose fashion and footwear and allows us to engage with a different consumer.”

Equipment Essentials by Milk Makeup and Reebok. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The collection — which is made with 100% percent vegan materials and zero animal byproducts — includes new-look iterations of the Classic Vegan ($150), the Club C 85 Vegan ($110), the Classic Make It Yours Vegan ($100), the Club C Geo Mid Vegan ($140) and the BB 4000 2 Vegan ($100). All of the footwear in the range features deconstructed elements, geometric patterns and bold accents, as well as a cross-stitch on each pair that the brands said “serves as the physical representation of that intersection of work and play.”

“While we are always looking to bring fans of our partners to the Reebok brand, the Milk partnership is truly unique due to the versatility and vegan positioning for footwear that makes this collaboration relevant for any consumer,” Dilando said.

Aside from footwear, the two have created a line of apparel. This includes the Milk Lux Hoodie ($80), which will be available in sizes 3XS-3XL, and the Milk Bodysuit ($75) that will come in 2XS-4XL.

Equipment Essentials by Milk Makeup and Reebok arrives April 14 in unisex and women’s sizing. It will release via Reebok.com and at select retailers, including Amazon.

To promote the collection, the brands teamed up to create a campaign that was shot at Milk Studios and includes workers from both Milk Studios and the Milk Makeup headquarters.