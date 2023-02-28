Marc Jacobs and Anna Sui Are True Fashion BFFs in Heaven’s Spring 2023 Campaign

If anyone knows the power of friendship in fashion, it’s certainly Marc Jacobs and Anna Sui. The fashion designers have been pals and collaborators for decades — and now, they’re putting their bond front and center with Jacobs’ newest Heaven collection.

Both Jacobs and Sui front the campaign for the former’s spring 2023 collection, as seen on Instagram. Continuing the long-photo format from the brand’s high school-inspired fall 2022 collection, this season finds models in similarly Y2K-esque attire on a lengthy blue couch.

Jacobs and Sui expertly command the corner arm of the piece; Jacobs in his namesake-printed T-shirt and patchwork jeans, Sui in a “Heaven” graphic T-shirt, pink and green striped distressed sweater and pansy-embroidered velvet pants.

The duo’s widely diverse co-stars are dressed in equally whimsically grunge pieces, a signature of Jacobs’ Heaven brand aesthetic since the label launched in Sept. 2020. Standouts include paneled and collaged graphic T-shirts, crop tops, miniskirts, hoodies, jeans and cargo pants, all cast in grungy hues of black, white, navy, brown, purple, orange and dark red — which will be available on the brand’s website on March 3.

Many pieces hail from the line’s capsule collection with Deftones and streetwear brand Stray Rats (revealed in a later Instagram post), and are paired with Jacobs’ signature platform and buckled Kiki boots for a punky twist. In a stylish surprise, the image is capped by none other than “White Lotus” and “Sopranos” star F. Murray Abraham, wearing a skull-printed hoodie and black jeans with stitched combat boots.

A heartfelt companion post from Sui highlights her and Marc’s individual shot, emphasizing their friendship and love of fashion.

“So excited to be a part of the new @heavn season coming March 3rd! @marcjacobs xxx Anna,” Sui stated in her post, which has gained fanfare from fashion community members including Batsheva Hay, PC Chandra and Richie Shazam.

As for Jacobs himself, the designer aptly commented: “I love you Anna Sui.” A fashion match made in Heaven, if you ask us.

PHOTOS: Discover Marc Jacobs’ fall 2023 collection in the gallery.