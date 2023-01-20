Maeve Reilly Collaborates With BCBGMaxAzria to Create a 16-Piece Evening Wear Collection

BCBGMaxAzria announced that they are collaborating with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly on an exclusive evening wear collection.

Launching on Feb. 2 only on BCBG.com, Reilly’s collaboration will feature a 16-piece collection with menswear-inspired tailoring, evening wear, minidresses and floor-length maxidresses codesigned with BCBG’s Creative Director Albino Riganello.

Images of the collection, which were released today, saw models clad in hot pink ensembles. One model sat in a chair, outfitted in a trench coat layered overtop black mesh stockings while another was clad in a blazer dress and shiny black leather gloves that traveled up the length of the model’s forearms. Both looks were paired with black heels in pointed and peep-toe styles, a pair embellished with gold buckles.

Standout items in the collection include a pinstripe gray oversize blazer with an intricate lace-up back that can be worn as a dress or paired with trousers, an asymmetrical singular sleeve bra top and high slit skirt set, and a floor-length white sequin evening gown with geometric cutouts on the waist and back.

Reilly is known for styling top stars like Megan Fox, Ciara, The Chainsmokers, Hailey Bieber and Winnie Harlow, among others. A New York native, Maeve graduated from The Fashion Institute of Technology and later moved to Los Angeles where her styling career kicked off. Beyond styling, the star has her own YouTube channel, as well as a clothing and apparel brand called The Local Love Club.

BCBGMAXAZRIA is a brand inspired by the evolving landscapes of culture, art and design. They mix classic European sophistication with a modern American twist. Albino Riganello is the creative director of BCBG.

PHOTOS: Check out DJ Khaled and Air Jordan 5 Sneaker Collaboration.