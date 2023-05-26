Lusso Cloud and F Jerry Collaborate on Colorful ‘Meme-Worthy’ Slides

California-based footwear company Lusso Cloud teamed up with social media sensation and meme account F Jerry to create a collaborative series of footwear.

The collaboration sets its sites on Lusso Cloud’s beloved “Scenario” slide style, upgrading it with a swirling colorful purple, white and light blue print.

Lusso Cloud x F Jerry Scenario slide. CREDIT: Lusso Cloud

The slides feature the same makeup that fans know and love with molded arch support and a comfortable textured interior. The collaborative footwear is water-friendly with a durable and lightweight feel paired with grippy outsoles for added traction.

The shoe comes in a wide range of sizes and retails for $65.

Lusso Cloud x F Jerry Scenario slide. CREDIT: Lusso Cloud

Each Lusso Cloud shoe is constructed using their exclusive Triple Stack Technology consisting of three blissful layers of comfort. Layer one is an incredibly supple IP-EVA footbed that cradles your foot. On top of that, a second layer of lusciously soft memory foam. Finishing off the footwear is a plush and silky soft top sheet made from natural latex.

Related Impala Releases 'Barbie'-Inspired Roller Skates & Tube Socks Adidas x Neighborhood Will Release Stitched Boots & Sneakers in New Collaboration The Collabs: DC Shoes Teams Up With Thrasher Magazine to Honor Josh Kalis, Chaco Releases Sandal With Outdoor Voices + More

CREDIT: Lusso Cloud

Lusso Cloud x F Jerry Scenario slide.Beyond F Jerry, Lusso Cloud has also collaborated with big names including JPNYC, Sentinel, Tracksmith, Unhide, Free & Easy, Malbon Golf and Museum Of Peace & Quiet among a whole slew of others. The footwear brand was founded in 2020 by Chris Noyes, Jon Buscemi, and Robert Dyrdek. Lusso Cloud mainly specializes in luxury slip-on sneakers and slippers but also stocks a myriad of products including socks and candles.

F Jerry is a content and advertising company that operates various comedy and meme-based Instagram accounts founded by Elliot Tebele in 2011. Their main account has garnered an impressive 17 million followers.

The Lusso Cloud x F Jerry collab is launching Friday at 9 a.m. PT and will be exclusively available for purchase at lussocloud.com and at Tillys, the brand’s retail partner.

PHOTOS: See all of the slides from Marni’s spring 2019 collection.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.