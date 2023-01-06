Louis Vuitton Reunites With Yayoi Kusama — Here’s How You Can Get the New Collab

Louis Vuitto’s latest collection with Yayoi Kusama is officially here. After a decade since their first collab launched, which was under the helm of Marc Jacobs in 2012, the French house and the Japanese artist teamed up yet again.

This time around, Louis Vuitton is celebrating the Yayoi Kusama line in New York with a special pop-up space in the Meatpacking District. The shop has been transformed featuring Kusama’s iconic art and is open to the public today.

The collection offers a range of Louis Vuitton product including ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories, shoes, fragrances and jewelry detailed with Kusama’s iconic multicolored Painted Dots.

Outside the store, fans of the artist will notice more of Kusama’s dots on its facade and interior.

Additionally, the collection will also be available to view at the Louis Vuitton Soho Pop-Up location to coincide with the global launch.

Inside the Louis Vuitton Soho space featuring Yayoi Kusama art and collection. CREDIT: Brad Dickson

Kusama has been a mainstay in the art world since breaking onto the scene in mid-1960s in New York. She presented her first solo show in her native Japan in 1952, and has since been known for her avant garde take on pop art and minimalism. Her art has been displayed through a wide range of mediums, spanning paintings, performances, room-size presentations, sculptural installations, fashion and more.