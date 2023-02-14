Lori Harvey Marries Streetwear With Athleisure In Retro Bomber Jacket & Nike Sneakers for Kith’s Spring 2023 Campaign

Lori Harvey showcased her love for streetwear apparel in Kith’s spring 2023 campaign. The luxury brand presented the 100-piece spring 2023 classics collection with the model and skincare entrepreneur. The new capsule features a palette rooted in dark tone neutrals, putty whites, dusty mint and acid green.

Set in Palm Springs, Calif., Harvey poses in several stylish threads from the new line. Each piece is crafted in soft suede, leather, and cotton, which provides the wearer with everyday luxury and comfort.

Lori Harvey stars in Kith Women’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: KITH

Lori Harvey stars in Kith Women’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: KITH

This season’s layering pieces include a reversible cropped satin bomber jacket and a variety of lightweight vests. Elsewhere in the collection is a range of light outerwear pieces in a retro-style athletic nylon, including the Carter Blocked Wind Jacket in two color block variations, as well as the matching Carter Blocked Wind Pants.

Related Madonna Goes Punk in Gamer Chunky Boots While Dancing to 'Sorry' Remix With Net Top & Silk Blazer Zaya Wade Gets Casual in Sleek White Sneakers & Flounce-Trimmed Top Lori Harvey Gives Canadian Tuxedo Sleek Upgrade With Wrap-Around Sandals at Michelob ULTRA's & Netflix's Super Bowl Party

Kith’s spring 2023 collection also comes with accessories that plays on fabric and color, pulling vibrant shades such as ‘Vital’ yellow and ‘Acid Rain’ green. Kith’s Serif Dad hat makes an appearance in ‘Battleship’ black, ‘Realm’ teal and ‘Vital’ yellow alongside three other bucket hat styles: the Leather Patchwork Bucket Hat, the laminated Cotton Bucket hat and the Kellen Jacquard Bucket Hat. Rounding out the accessories offering is the Pinstripe Date Hall and Haven Leather Patchwork Tote in ‘Acid Rain’ green.

Lori Harvey stars in Kith Women’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: KITH

Lori Harvey stars in Kith Women’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: KITH

Kith women’s spring 2023 collection releases on Friday, Feb. 17 at 11am EST on Kith.com and 11AM CET on EU.Kith.com. The new line will also be available to shop at all Kith stores.

Harvey is known for having an ultra-chic sartorial sense. The SKN by LH founder has been dubbed as the ultimate cozy girl as she loves to mix athletic apparel with streetwear. Along with her trendy fashion taste, Harvey has also solidified her status within the fashion industry by partnering with Sephora, PrettyLittleThing, Michael Kors, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana.

Lori Harvey stars in Kith Women’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: KITH

PHOTOS: See more Of Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments in the gallery.