Kohl’s 2023 LGBTQIA+ Pride Collection Features Bright Sleepwear, Colorful Sneakers and More

Kohl’s is vibrantly entering Pride Month with a colorful new curation.

The retailer has released its latest Pride collection this week, celebrating LGBTQIA+ individuality and inclusivity with a wide range of new products. Among the $5-$625 collection of athleisure, sleepwear, home goods and jewelry is a $25-$44 range of adults’ printed pajamas and underwear in multicolored rainbow stripes and floral hues, made in collaboration with genderless brand TomboyX.

ph by The Phluid Project’s LGBTQIA+ cropped T-shirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kohl's

The edit also features a trio of gender-free $15 T-shirts from The Phluid Project’s pH label, with statements proclaiming “You Do You” and an LGBTQIA+ anagram.

Kohl’s Pride collection also includes a wide variety of clothing for babies, toddlers, children and juniors. The leading category is casual wear, including two Pride-themed $10 Carter’s baby onesies.

Other standouts include a range of young adults and children-sized T-shirts, athleisure and tutus, many featuring rainbow stripes, multicolored graphics and LGBTQIA+ community-themed illustrations from brands including Sonoma Community.

Kohl’s Big Kids Sonoma Community ‘Stronger Together’ Pride T-shirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kohl's

On the shoe front, the edit features two Pride-themed shoes, as well — respectively in men’s and women’s traditional sizing. The first is Cole Naan’s Pride 2023 Grandpro Rally sneaker, a $90 white low-top pair with cushioned soles and multicolored crossed stripes across “Love” lettering. The second is SO’s $20 Felicityy sandal, a T-strap style with rainbow-striped upper straps and white EVA footbeds.

Cole Naan’s Pride 2023 men’s Grandpro Rally sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kohl's

Kohl’s Pride collection is the latest launch for Pride Month. In recent weeks, brands including Dr. Martens, Ugg, Sanuk, Coach and Calvin Klein have all released limited-edition products, collaborations and capsule collections for the occasion as well.