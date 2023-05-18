Kith and Adidas Originals Drop New Samba, Superstar & Campus 80 Sneakers for the Summer

Kith is continuing its Adidas partnership with a new co-branded sneaker launch for the summer.

Releasing May 19, their latest drop sees Kith reimagine three signature Adidas Originals shoes: the Samba, the Superstar and the Campus 80. All three low-top pairs are cast in tonal hues that complement the FNAA-winning menswear brand’s first summer 2023 drop.

Kith x Adidas Originals summer 2023 collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Within the launch — which includes men’s, preschool and toddler sizes across each style — the Samba is cast with gray suede toe boxes across its paneled uppers, as well as flat black gum outsoles, Meanwhile, the Campus 80 is given a revamp with matte all-white uppers and no branded labeling. Rounding out the trio are the co-branded Superstars, featuring its signature white rubberized shell toes and tonal mango yellow counters. All three pairs feature smooth leather uppers, suede razor-edged stripes and shiny gold foil “Kith Classic” lettering for a tonal, united finish.

Kith x Adidas Originals’ summer 2023 Superstar sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Timed with the launch of Kith’s summer 2023 delivery 1 drop, the brand’s Adidas Originals collaboration will launch on May 19 — though their platforms vary. The adult Superstar will be released in Kith’s stores, on its website, app and European website. Meanwhile, the Samba and Campus 80 adult styles will launch exclusively in Kith’s U.S. stores, as well as its website and app. The children’s sizes will be released on a later date, according to a release from the brand.

Kith’s Adidas Originals launch follows the release of its new summer 2023 drop 1 campaign, starring Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody in a slew of lightweight, effortlessly tonal outfits in Puglia, Italy.

