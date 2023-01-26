June Ambrose & Puma Team Up to Launch ‘Keeping Score’ Collection

Famed stylist June Ambrose and Puma have launched their first co-branded collection. Today, the “Keeping Score” collab hit shelves, celebrating both Ambrose’s storied career and her impact on hip-hop and fashion, as well as women as a whole and their victories.

Ambrose — who’s known for styling Missy Elliott, P Diddy, and Jay Z — joined Puma in 2020 as the creative director for the Women’s Basketball category.

The 20-piece apparel, footwear and accessories collection, retailing from $30 to $200, will launch in two parts. The first drop, available now, consists of 10 pieces inspired by Ambrose’s early days of her career. The line is filled with reversible shorts and beanies, a removable mesh jersey sports bra, a balaclava, colorblock leggings, and an oversized hoodie in burgundy and blue colorways. In addition, new versions of the classic Ralph Sampson sneaker and Prevail sneaker will be released in this drop.

PUMA x JUNE AMBROSE Keeping Score Prevail Women’s Sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

PUMA x JUNE AMBROSE Keeping Score Women’s Ralph Sampson Mid Sneakers CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

As creative director, Ambrose’s goal has been to empower and encourage women to “only compete against the best versions of themselves; our gives are our gets. Let’s make this year count, let the clock begin Keeping Score,” according to the brand.

Products are available in the U.S. and globally on puma.com, in stores and across select retailers.