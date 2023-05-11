Johnny Wujek Talks Armitron Watches, Katy Perry’s First Met Gala and the Power of Colorful Shoes

Johnny Wujek is taking control of time — literally. The Emmy Award-winning stylist and costume designer has teamed up with Armitron for a colorful new watch collaboration, titled “ Armitron Loves Johnny .”

The $85-$150 line features five unisex watches in hues ranging from lavender to Wujek’s favorite seafoam green. For a personal spin, the creative added a crab engraving on each back to reference his own Cancer astrological sign. First conceived in 2022, the range was inspired by Wujek’s affinity for springtime, watercolors and statement dressing — which he smoothly shows in its campaign.

“I was just seeing these colors and then matching with hardware colors that they presented to me, and I love putting colors together — I always say I’m a ‘color theorist,'” Wujek exclusively tells FN. “They all just came together in their own unique way and ended up being so unique.”

Johnny Wujek stars in the “Armitron Loved Johnny” campaign. CREDIT: Shaun Vadella/Courtesy of Armitron

Wujek advises shoppers to make their timepieces an outfit focal point or complement them with coordinating colors from day to night. It’s a similar ethos he’s used when styling Katy Perry, dressing the singer in some of her most iconic looks — from cupcake bras to the light-up CuteCircuit gown for her 2010 Met Gala debut. Wujek has a particular fondness for that moment, as it marked a shift in how others dressed at the Gala — and defied the norm of bringing one’s stylist on the red carpet.

“We were the first ones to do something like that,” Wujek recalls. “She had a little hidden trigger switch in between her boobs, and she pushed it and her whole dress lit up. I just remember that moment of everyone’s reactions, because it was very new to the Met carpet. No one was like lighting up and doing any of that, and then cut to that night, Derek Blasberg texted me and he was like, ‘You’re gonna be on the cover of Women’s Wear Daily.'”

Katy Perry attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 3, 2010. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic

Wujek and Perry’s work in fashion have been instrumental to their careers — and one each treasures, with Wujek even flying to New York for 24 hours to see her perform at Tiffany & Co.’s flagship opening shortly before this interview. Their relationship isn’t lost on the creative, whose friendship with Perry has stood the test of time.

“We were just talking about this the other day; we’ve done so many cool things,” Wujek shares. “Katy and I met as friends one night randomly, and then it just grew into this working-together relationship, which is always fun and interesting. She was the perfect person to kind of launch my career, in a way; her career was exploding as my career was exploding because of the costumes she was wearing. We both grew together.”

Johnny Wujek stars in the “Armitron Loved Johnny” campaign. CREDIT: Shaun Vadella/Courtesy of Armitron

Since styling Perry, Wujek’s added a range of experiences under his belt. Aside from the new Armitron line, he’s also designed costumes for HBO Max’s “Legendary,” judged “America’s Next Top Model” and will even direct his first feature film this year. Though his titles may change, Wujek’s affinity for color and belief in the power of bold, colorful shoes remains the same.

“Comfort and confidence is the key. It’s just owning it,” says Wujek. “You’re walking around — shoes give you the energy and the posture. Whether it’s a comfy sneaker or high heels…it’s the base. It holds you, and it’s like, ‘Let’s go.'”