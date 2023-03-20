Exclusive: Jennifer Lopez On What Makes a Shoe Sexy & Designing ‘Powerful’ JLO Heels For Revolve

Jennifer Lopez is bringing her “JLO aesthetic” to life in her new partnership with Revolve. Last week, the star launched her 16-style capsule exclusively with the online retailer as part of one of three product drops.

“It’s different from other collections because Revolve is more fashion forward,” Lopez told FN. “And more of what I like to call the JLO aesthetic: glam, sexy and powerful but at the same time classic.”

For the first line, Lopez designed a variety of sky-high platforms, knee-high boots, strappy sandals and kitten heels seen in various materials, such as suede, leather, mesh and satin. “You can see the history and influence, like the ’60s and ’70s with a modern flair,” she said, noting that the Bronx style is one that she’s most excited about. “It’s a black mesh bootie with crystal embellishments, making it a sleek and sexy shoe that’s perfect for a night out.”

JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Bronx bootie. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

For Lopez, shoes can ultimately make the outfit.

“How a shoe is constructed, whether it’s sculptural or refined, as well as the toe shape, materials used and design details all go into to making a shoe look a certain way,” she said. “But, I think above all else, what makes a shoe sexy is the person in it — their confidence and how they carry themselves can really elevate the shoe they are wearing.”

Jennifer Lopez attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards wearing her JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Beverly platforms. CREDIT: Getty Images

JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve is available online now and retails from $145 to $200. With the accessible price-point, Lopez aims to give her fanbase and every person looking to wear her shoes the opportunity to feel sexy and confident, she added.

Standouts in the first drop include the Calle boot, which is embellished in crystals, as well as the Beverly platform heel in silver — the same pair Lopez wore to the 2023 Grammy Awards in February. The key to mastering walking in towering heels, said the “On the Floor” singer, is making sure the shoes have proper support.

“Our platforms are sky-high, but still comfortable because of the added height at the ball of the foot, which cuts down the distance between it and the heel. This helps also to alleviate pain in your arch that you may experience with other high heels,” Lopez said.

Over the weekend, she gave a master class in wearing platforms. Lopez celebrated the Revolve launch with a party in Los Angeles on Saturday in a metallic floor-length Julien Macdonald dress and a pair of unreleased metallic purple sandals from her collection.

Jennifer Lopez attends the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Collection launch party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Courtesy of Revolve

This isn’t Lopez’ first foray into footwear either. In 2020, the singer partnered with Designer Brands to develop and produce the JLO Jennifer Lopez collection sold exclusively at DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse stores. She has also collaborated with Guiseppe Zanotti on a capsule in 2017.

